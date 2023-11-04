In the OIA Open Division championship game, No. 2 Mililani stunned No. 1 Kahuku 28-21 at Farrington.

Kahuku, the No. 8 team in the country by MaxPreps, drops to 10-2 overall. Mililani, meanwhile, improves to 10-1 and locks up the top seed in the HHSAA Open Division tournament.

Mililani hadn’t defeated Kahuku since 2018. Furthermore, Kahuku had not lost to a team from Hawaii since 2019.

The Trojans were led by junior quarterback Kini McMillan, who rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 272 yards and an additional three scores.

In the third-place game, No. 3 Campbell outlasted No. 7 Kapolei 30-27 to gain the last spot in the Open state tournament.