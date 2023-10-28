Mililani and Campbell usually don’t wait until late October to play each other, but due to the confounding nature of the 2023 OIA schedule, the Trojans and Sabers did not meet until Saturday night in the OIA Open Division semifinals.

In the highly anticipated matchup, Mililani will advance to face No. 1 Kahuku in next week’s OIA finals after both teams advanced in its respective semifinal games as the Trojans topped the Sabers 55-37.

The rest of Saturday’s scores are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

No. 1 Kahuku 49, Kapolei 7

No. 4 Punahou 24, Saint Louis 10

No. 6 Konawaena 48, Keeau 6

No. 10 Lahainaluna 42, Maui 0

Kauai 14, Waimea 7

Kaimuki 35, Pearl City 28