For the second straight night, the No. 2 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeated No. 14 Cal State Northridge in straight sets, sweeping the Matadors 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.

Hawaii is 20-2 after Saturday’s action, including 3-1 in Big West play, while CSUN drops to 12-9 overall and 1-3 in conference.

Dimitrios Mouchlias led Hawaii with a match-high 13 kills on Saturday, while Jakob Thelle dished out a match-high 27 assists.

Kyle Hobus and Griffin Walters had eight kills each to lead CSUN’s efforts.

After being swept by Long Beach State last Friday, the ‘Bows have won nine straight sets without being pushed to deuces.

Hawaii’s next series is another two-game road set at UC Santa Barbara, which begins on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.