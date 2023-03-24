The No. 2 Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 14 Cal State Northridge 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 on Friday afternoon.

Friday’s match was a return to form offensively for UH, as the ‘Bows hit .478 as a team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Chaz Galloway led Hawaii with 12 kills, with Jakob Thelle running the offense efficiently with a match-high 31 assists.

For CSUN, Kyle Hobus had a team-high 12 kills.

Hawaii is 19-2 overall and 2-1 in Big West play after Friday’s action, while CSUN is 12-8, including 1-2 in conference matches.

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors will conclude their series on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ and ESPN Honolulu.