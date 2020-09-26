No. 13 UCF overcomes slow start as Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel tosses 4 touchdowns in 51-28 rout over East Carolina

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) passes against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Former Miilani quarterback and current UCF sophomore Dillon Gabriel picked up where he left off last week, completing 32 of his 47 passes for 408 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 51-28 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

The No. 13 Knights committed four false start penalties before even getting a play off on their first possession and had 13 penalties in total in the first half. UCF fell behind 7-0 early but responded with 41 unanswered points before ECU scored again late in the third.

Next up for UCF is its home opener against Tulsa next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Knights were upset 34-31 by the Golden Hurricane in the 2019 season.