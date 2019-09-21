No. 13 Hawaii mounts comeback to defeat No. 17 Missouri in 5-set thriller

A clutch double-block from Hanna Helvig and Amber Igiede gave the Rainbow Wahine volleyball a five-set (17-25, 28-16, 16-25, 25-16, 16-14), come from behind victory today over No. 17 Missouri this afternoon in Texas.

With the win, No. 13 Hawaii is now a perfect 10-0.

#HawaiiWVB WINS!!!

No. 13 Hawai‘i ends the match w/the BLOCK by Hellvig/Igiede! UH comes back to down Mizzou, 17-25, 28-16, 16-25, 25-16, 16-14. 'Bows remain undefeated! — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 21, 2019

Despite pulling out the win, Hawaii didn’t have to celebrate early on as Missouri took the first set convincingly, 25-17. After the ‘Bows battled back in the second frame to tie things up at 1-1, the Tigers clinched the third set and forced the Wahine to dig deep.

An impressive all-around effort from Skyler Williams helped elevate Hawaii’s play to win the fourth set and go on to edge out Missouri 16-14 in the fifth and final frame for the match.

#HawaiiWVB's Williams leads UH & ties career high w/13K; Igiede match-high 8 blocks; Van Sickle leads UH w/14D. Ross ties career-high w/11K.



UH outblocks Mizzou, 15.0-to-8.0…7th time this season w/10+ blocks.



UH is one of 5 remaining undefeated teams in NCAA DI.#GoBows 🌈🏐 — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 21, 2019

Williams finished the match with a team-high 13 kills with five blocks while Hellvig recorded 12 kills and six blocks of her own.

Igiede was a star defending the net, registering a match-high eight blocks including the match-winning block to keep the Wahine undefeated in 2019.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a date with No. 5 Baylor on Sunday in a battle of the unbeatens. First serve is set for 9 a.m. HST.