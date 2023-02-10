In its first match in nearly two weeks, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team showed little signs of rust in a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 sweep over No. 8 Stanford on Friday evening.

Hawaii improves to 8-0 overall for the 2023 season, while Stanford drops to 7-3.

For the Rainbow Warriors, Dimitrios Mouchlias had a team-high 12 kills, while Spyros Chakas added 11. Setter Jakob Thelle had a match-high 32 assists and two aces in his first action since Jan. 20.

For Stanford, Will Rottman had a match-high 13 kills.

The ‘Bows and Cardinal close out their series on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed on Stanford’s website, as well as CBS 1500-AM.