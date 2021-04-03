No. 1 UH men’s volleyball wins five-set slugfest over No. 7 LBSU

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team outlasted Long Beach State for a 24-26, 32-30, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8 victory at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

A night after beating The Beach in four sets, the Rainbow Warriors went the distance in a match that had numerous delays due to commotion over the artificial crowd noise in the arena.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Although no fans were in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions, it appeared that LBSU head coach Alan Knipe took exception to the volume crowd noise, particularly when his players were serving. A lengthy delay took place as officials and coaches discussed the matter. As a result, it took over an hour and a half for the first two sets to be completed.

On the court, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in Big West Conference play despite being pushed to the fifth set for the first time in the 2021 season. Rado Parapunov had a game-high 27 kills, while Patrick Gasman added a career-high 17 kills. Chaz Galloway had a near double-double of nine kills and eight digs while Gage Worlsey had a game, season and career-high 17 digs, topping the 14 he had on Friday. Jakob Thelle also had a career-high 59 assists for UH.

Spencer Olivier had a team-high 25 kills for LBSU (3-3), while Punahou alum Ethan Siegfried added 19 kills and seven digs while hitting .708

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a two-game series at Cal State Northridge, which begins on Friday at 1 p.m. HST.