No. 1 UH men’s volleyball sweeps No. 3 UC Santa Barbara

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team made quick work of UC Santa Barbara on the road on Friday afternoon, sweeping the Gauchos 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.

Star Rado Parapunov led the way for the Rainbow Warriors once again with a game-high 16 kills and eight digs, while Jakob Thelle had a game-high 38 assists.

#HawaiiMVB sends message to the country with a dominate sweep of #3 UCSB. Chaz Galloway was a perfect 8/8 but Coach Charlie Wade was more satisfied with his receiving than the attacks after the match. #1 @HawaiiMensVB improves to 6-0



📝 @c_shimabuku 👉🏼https://t.co/G6L3irluu8 pic.twitter.com/aKRR6uFwEd — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) March 13, 2021

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

For the second straight night, Jacob DeWeese led UCSB with a team-high 11 kills. Hawaii improves to 6-0, while USCB drops to 4-2.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos will meet again on Saturday for the series finale, with first serve set for 2 p.m. HST.