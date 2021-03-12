No. 1 UH men’s volleyball sweeps No. 3 UC Santa Barbara

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team made quick work of UC Santa Barbara on the road on Friday afternoon, sweeping the Gauchos 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.
Star Rado Parapunov led the way for the Rainbow Warriors once again with a game-high 16 kills and eight digs, while Jakob Thelle had a game-high 38 assists.
For the second straight night, Jacob DeWeese led UCSB with a team-high 11 kills. Hawaii improves to 6-0, while USCB drops to 4-2.
The ‘Bows and Gauchos will meet again on Saturday for the series finale, with first serve set for 2 p.m. HST.