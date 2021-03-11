No. 1 UH men’s volleyball storms back to defeat No. 3 UCSB in four sets

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team stormed back from losing the opening set to defeat No. 3 UC Santa Barbara 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday afternoon.

Similar to its season opener at UC Irvine, Hawaii (5-0) dropped the first set of Thursday’s before decisively taking three in a row to earn the victory.

Rado Parapunov led the way for the Rainbow Warriors with 16 kills and a game-high 11 digs. Meanwhile, middle blocker Patrick Gasman had a double-double of his own with a career-high 14 kills and and 10 blocks. Setter Jakob Thelle dished out 38 assists.

‘Keep the energy on our side, focus on playing consistent and just finding our rhythm’ – That was the message for top ranked @HawaiiMensVB after dropping opening set en route to a 4 set win at UCSB https://t.co/7cmPS6H1AO @colton_cowell 📝 @c_shimabuku #HawaiiMVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/RdjszZ1dAL — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 12, 2021

For UCSB (4-1), Randy DeWeese was a problem for UH the entire way with a game-high 21 kills. Casey McGarry had a game-high 43 assists for the Gauchos, who were handed their first loss of the 2021 season on Thursday.

Game two of the three-game series between the Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos begins at 2 p.m. HST on Friday. The game will be streamed on BigWest.TV and broadcast on ESPN Honolulu.