No. 1 UH men’s volleyball storms back to defeat No. 3 UCSB in four sets

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team stormed back from losing the opening set to defeat No. 3 UC Santa Barbara 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday afternoon.

Similar to its season opener at UC Irvine, Hawaii (5-0) dropped the first set of Thursday’s before decisively taking three in a row to earn the victory.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Rado Parapunov led the way for the Rainbow Warriors with 16 kills and a game-high 11 digs. Meanwhile, middle blocker Patrick Gasman had a double-double of his own with a career-high 14 kills and and 10 blocks. Setter Jakob Thelle dished out 38 assists.

For UCSB (4-1), Randy DeWeese was a problem for UH the entire way with a game-high 21 kills. Casey McGarry had a game-high 43 assists for the Gauchos, who were handed their first loss of the 2021 season on Thursday.

Game two of the three-game series between the Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos begins at 2 p.m. HST on Friday. The game will be streamed on BigWest.TV and broadcast on ESPN Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories