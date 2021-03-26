No. 1 UH men’s volleyball pulls away from UC Diego in home opener

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeated UC San Diego 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

In front of an empty home crowd, the Rainbow Warriors came out flat and struggled in the first set before letting UCSD even the match after the second set. But the ‘Bows pulled away to win the last two sets, led by Chaz Galloway’s career-high 13 kills and Rado Parapunov’s 17 kills.

Kyle McCauley had 17 kills to lead the Tritons, who dropped to 1-6.

Setter Jakob Thelle had a double-double of 42 assists and 12 digs for UH, which improves to 8-0.

The ‘Bows and Tritons will play again on Saturday night to close out the season series. First set is set for 7 p.m. Although fans are not permitted, the game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.