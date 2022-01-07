No. 1 UH men’s volleyball improves to 2-0 with second straight win over No. 7 Loyola-Chicago

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 2-0 for the 2022 season with a 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14 win over No. 7 Loyola-Chicago at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

After sweeping the Ramblers (0-2) on Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors dropped their first set of the season but recovered with their biggest margin of victory in the fourth set.

Sophomore outside hitter Chaz Galloway had a team-high 12 kills for Hawaii, while Parker Van Buren had a match-high 14 kills for Loyola-Chicago.

Jakob Thelle had a match-high 39 assists for UH.

The ‘Bows will take the court next for a two-game home series against Edward Waters, which begins next Friday at 7 p.m. HST.