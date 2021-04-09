No. 1 UH men’s volleyball improves to 12-0 with win at CSUN

The No. 1 University of Hawaii improved to 12-0 for the 2021 season with a 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 victory over Cal State Northridge at the Matadome on Friday afternoon.

Rado Parapunov led the way for UH with a game-high 17 kills and added eight digs, while Colton Cowell had 13 kills, three assists and six digs in his return to the lineup. Meanwhile, Jakob Thelle dished out a game-high 42 assists.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Daniel Wetter had a team-high 14 kills for CSUN, which dropped to 1-6 overall.

In 2020, the Rainbow Warriors had their season end at CSUN after finding out the NCAA spring season was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team did not get to play the Matadors at the time and instead had to fly back to Honolulu, ending their 2020 campaign.

After Friday’s win, the ‘Bows improved to 7-0 in Big West play for the 2021 season and earned at least a share of the regular season title. UH can win the regular season outright with a win on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors will wrap up their series on Saturday in the Matadome at 1 p.m. HST