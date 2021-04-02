No. 1 UH men’s volleyball improves to 10-0 with win over LBSU

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team stymied Long Beach State with a 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24 win over Long Beach State on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In what was a rematch of the 2019 national championship game, the Rainbow Warriors got out to a 19-14 lead in the opening set before The Beach rallying to steal it.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The ‘Bows dominated sets two and three before LBSU pushed UH in the fourth set.

Rado Parapunov had a game-high 17 kills for Hawaii (10-0, 5-0 Big West Conference), while Colton Cowell and Chaz Galloway added 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Cowell also had a career-high seven blocks despite spraining his ankle before the game, while libero Gage Worsley had a season-high 14 digs.

Spencer Olivier led Long Beach State (3-2) with 14 kills.

The Beach and the ‘Bows will conclude their series at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.