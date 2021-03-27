No. 1 UH men’s volleyball completes UCSD series with sweep

The No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team swiftly put No. 12 UC San Diego away on Saturday, sweeping the Tritons 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 to complete the series and remain unblemished for the 2021 season.

Unlike Friday’s win over UCSD, the Rainbow Warriors (9-0) were locked in early against the Tritons (1-7) and didn’t drop a set.

Team stars Rado Parapunov and Colton Cowell led the way for UH with 12 and 11 kills respectively, while libero Gage Worsley had a game-high 13 digs with three assists. Setter Jakob Thelle had a game-high 38 assists to go with five digs and seven kills in nine attempts to hit .778.

Kyle McCauley had 12 kills for UC San Diego, leading the Tritons in that category for the second night in a row.

The Rainbow Warriors will remain home for a two-match series against Long Beach State at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday and Saturday, with both matches beginning at 7 p.m. The two teams have not played each other since the 2019 national championship game. The series between the ‘Bows and The Beach will not be open to fans but will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.