No. 1 UH men’s volleyball completes series sweep with win over No. 3 UCSB

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 3 UC Santa Barbara 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 on Saturday for its third straight win in as many days over the Gauchos.

After losing the first set of the series on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors (7-0) closed the Gauchos (4-3) by taking nine straight sets to complete the three-game sweep in Santa Barbara.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

On Saturday, Hawaii was once again buoyed by All-American Rado Parapunov, who had a game-high 20 kills. Setter Jakob Thelle also had a game-high 38 assists.

Randy DeWeese led UC Santa Barbara in kills for the third game in a row with 12 on Saturday, while Punahou alum Ryan Wilcox had seven kills and five digs for UCSB.

The Rainbow Warriors will be idle next week before their first home series of the season against UC San Diego, which takes place from March 26-27.