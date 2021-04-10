No. 1 UH men’s volleyball clinches Big West regular season title with CSUN sweep

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team clinched the 2021 Big West Conference regular season title with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 sweep at Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon.

Rado Parapunov had a game-high 15 kills, while freshman middle blocker Guilherme added a career-high nine kills. Meanwhile, Colton Cowell added seven kills, three blocks and and a game-high three aces. For CSUN, Griffin Walters led the Matadors with nine kills.

Hawaii improved to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in Big West play, while CSUN dropped to 1-7 after the weekend sweep. The win marks UH’s first-ever Big West regular season title. The conference started its men’s volleyball in 2018. Prior to that, the ‘Bows were a member of the MPSF.

The Rainbow Warriors close out regular season play with a two-game series at UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both games begin and 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu. Fan attendance is not permitted.

