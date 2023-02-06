The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked a unanimous No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-0), despite being idle last week, earned all 22 first-place votes.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii has not played since Jan. 28, back when it won all nine sets of its North Carolina road trip.

Absent from the trip was star player Jakob Thelle, who was held out due to injury precautions.

This week, Thelle and the ‘Bows are both back on the court to face No. 8 Stanford (7-2) in a two-match road trip, starting on Friday at 5 p.m. HST. The match will be streamed online by Stanford, as well as broadcast on radio via ESPN Honolulu.