No. 1 Rainbow Warriors sweep Lincoln Memorial

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Lincoln Memorial 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 on Monday afternoon to improve to 8-0.

Reigning Big West Player of the Eeek Rado Parapunov and Colton Cowell each had a team-high 10 kills for the Rainbow Warriors. Big West Defensive Player of the Week Gage Worsley had two assists for UH.

Evan Cory had a match-high 16 kills for LMU.

The Rainbow Warriors conclude their road trip tomorrow against King in Bristol, Tenn. First serve is set for 2 p.m. HST.