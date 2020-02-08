Breaking News
Coast Guard search for missing swimmer off Waimea Bay

No. 1 Rainbow Warriors remain undefeated with sweep over No. 14 Concordia Irvine

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 sweep over No. 14 Concordia Irvine on Friday night.

Many regular starters made their return to the lineup for the Rainbow Warriors, who returned to 11-0. Rado Parapunov (17) and Colton Cowell (15) combined for 32 kills.

Raymond Barsemian had a team-high 11 kills for the Eagles (5-6).

Hawaii concludes the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational with the championship game against No. 4 UC Irvine (7-3). Although the ‘Bows and Anteaters are both part of the Big West conference, the 7 p.m. match on Saturday night will not count towards conference standings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story