No. 1 Rainbow Warriors remain undefeated with sweep over No. 14 Concordia Irvine

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 sweep over No. 14 Concordia Irvine on Friday night.
Many regular starters made their return to the lineup for the Rainbow Warriors, who returned to 11-0. Rado Parapunov (17) and Colton Cowell (15) combined for 32 kills.
Raymond Barsemian had a team-high 11 kills for the Eagles (5-6).
Hawaii concludes the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational with the championship game against No. 4 UC Irvine (7-3). Although the ‘Bows and Anteaters are both part of the Big West conference, the 7 p.m. match on Saturday night will not count towards conference standings.