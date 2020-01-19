No. 1 Rainbow Warriors rally from behind to top No. 12 Loyola Chicago

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rallied from one set down to top No. 12 Loyola Chicago 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 in a Saturday road victory.

For the second straight night, the Rainbow Warriors dropped the first set before taking the next three to close it out. The ‘Bows (7-0) also faced set point twice in the fourth set, trailing 24-23 and 25-24 before closing on a 3-0 run.

One night after putting down a season-high 22 kills, senior opposite Rado Parapunov had a career-high 24 kills to lead UH. Senior outside hitter Colton Cowell made his return after missing two games due to a calf injury and added 19 kills with eight digs and two services aces. Brett Sheward led Hawaii with 39 assists, while starting setter Jakob Thelle had 14 in the lone set he played.

Cole Schlothauer had 16 kills to lead the Ramblers (1-5), while Ian Cohen had a game-high 48 assists for LUC.

UH will remain on the mainland and heads down south for a pair of matches in Tennessee. Next up for the ‘Bows is a 3 p.m. HST contest with Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate, Tenn. on Monday.