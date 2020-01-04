No. 1 Rainbow Warriors open season with sweep of Charleston

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team started its season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25- sweep over Charleston on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii won its first 74 sets of the 2019 season, an NCAA record. To start the 2020 season, it trailed 12-9 in the first set. That brief scare was quickly extinguished by senior leaders Colton Cowell and Rado Parapunov, who each had four kills in the set.

A crowd of 3,217 was on hand to watch Cowell put down a match-high 10 kills. He was the only player on both sides with double digits in that category.

Jakob Thelle got the start at setter for UH, and the sophomore from Tonsberg, Norway, dished out 22 of the team’s 36 assists.

Max Senica led Charleston with nine kills.

The ‘Bows and Golden Eagles will square off again on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m.