No. 1 Rainbow Warriors improve to 10-0 with sweep over Queens

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 10-0 with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 win over Queens on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors rolled out a different starting lineup as seniors Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman and Colton Cowell did not see action. Coach Charlie Wade said after that the move was strategic based on the nature of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational, which will have the ‘Bows playing on three consecutive nights.

The biggest benefactor of the lineup change was redshirt sophomore Max Rosenfeld, who in his first career start had a match-high nine kills in 11 swings with no errors.

Tristan Santoyo had a team-high six kills for Queens (4-5).

The aforementioned Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational continues on Friday as the ‘Bows are set to take on Concordia Irvine at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m.