No. 1 Rainbow Warriors complete road trip with sweep of King

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team concluded its four-game road trip with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 sweep over King on Tuesday.

Colton Cowell had a team-high 10 kills for the Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 8-0. Brett Sheward dished out a game-high 24 assists for the ‘Bows. Joshua Kim had a game-high 11 kills for King.

Hawaii heads back home and will play an alumni match on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, but it will not count towards their record. Its next regular season game will be on Feb. 6 against Queens as part of the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational.