No. 1 Rainbow Warrior volleyball breezes past Emmanuel

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 win over Emmanuel on Thursday at the first night of the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic.

Colton Cowell had six kills in the first set, hitting for a nearly flawless .857 in his seven swings. Hawaii didn’t play a single starter after that, turning to its reserves in the second and third set. A total of 20 players saw action for UH.

Emmanuel jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second but still won with ease. Redshirt sophomore Max Rosenfeld had four kills in the second set for UH.

Freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway made his UH debut in the third set and like Cowell, he also finished with six kills in his seven swings.

Jakob Thelle had 12 assists for UH, all in the first set.

King Kekaulike graduate Don Thompson led Emmanuel with nine kills.

The Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior classic continues on Friday for UH as the ‘Bows take on Harvard, with first serve set for 7 p.m.