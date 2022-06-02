Oklahoma’s softball team continued its regular 2022 dominance, improving to 55-2 to a 13-2 mercy rule victory over Northwestern on Thursday.

Thursday’s game between the Sooners and Wildcats was the opening game of the 2022 Women’s College World Series, which is held annually in Oklahoma City.

After trailing 1-0 in the top of the third inning, the Sooners exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third and seven runs in the fourth. Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

Two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and Hauula native Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-2 on Thursday and was walked twice.

The Sooners advance to play Texas in the winner’s bracket at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC. The winner of Saturday’s matchup will be one win away from the WCWS championship series.