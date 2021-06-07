No. 1 Oklahoma advances to Women’s College World Series finals as Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo crushes home run

The No. 1 University of Oklahoma softball team advanced to the Women’s College World Series championship series by beating James Madison 7-1 in Monday’s elimination game.

After losing their game of the tournament, the Sooners (54-3) needed to win four consecutive games to stave off elimination and advance to the best-of-three championship series. OU did just that after topping the Dukes and now awaits the winner of Florida State-Alabama. Game 1 of the championship series begins on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to pad Oklahoma’s lead. It was her 32nd home run of the year and 86th of her career, leaving her nine shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record. Even if Alo does not break that record in 2021, she will return for the 2022 season and is well on pace to break the record.

The Sooners also have 155 home runs in the 2021 season, which is three shy of Hawaii’s all-time team record of 158 in 2010.