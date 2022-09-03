The game of the week certainly lived up to the billing.

On Saturday, No. 1 Kahuku survived a serious scare from No. 2 Punahou, prevailing 27-20 in a battle at Carlton E Weimer Athletic Field.

Va’aimalae Fonoti scored two rushing touchdowns for the Red Raiders, including the game-winner with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to break a 20-20 tie.

For Punahou, junior quarterback Ty McCutcheon shined with two passing touchdowns and nearly 200 yards and no interceptions.

Kahuku improves to 4-0, while Punahou drops to 3-1.

Other high school football scores from Saturday are below:

No. 3 Mililani 56, No. 12 Moanalua 0

No. 4 Campbell 54, Leilehua 7

Nanakuli 53, Kalani 20

No. 9 Lahainaluna 21, Kamehameha-Maui 14

Pearl City 44, Kalaheo 0

Waimea 44, Kauai 0

Hawaii Prep 12, Kohala 7

Kamehameha-Hawaii 57, Kau 8

