In a battle of the state’s top two teams in the Cover2 rankings, No. 1 Kahuku left no doubt who the frontrunner is in the state, routing No. 2 Campbell 38-7 on Saturday night at Carlton E Weimer Field.

The Red Raiders were led by Va’aimalae Fonoti, who ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Below are the rest of Saturday’s Hawaii high school football scores. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated.

No. 4 Mililani 56, No. 5 Kapolei 0

Seabury Hall 19, Lanai 16, OT

Molokai 59, Hana 34

Honokaa 48, Kohala 8

‘Iolani 45, Punahou II 0

Hawaii Prep 38, Kau 0

Roosevelt 33, McKinley 0

Waipahu 48, Kailua 14

Waimea 27, Kauai 7

Lahainaluna 37, Maui 6

Kamehameha II vs. Damien at Radford, 7 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kaiser, game postponed due to lack of officials