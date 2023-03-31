The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept UC Santa Barbara 25-22, 25-21, 29-27 on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 21-2 overall and 4-1 in Big West Conference play, while UCSB dropped to 5-14 and 1-5 in Big West matches.

Despite the record discrepancy between the two teams, the Rainbow Warriors were heavily tested in the third set before ultimately prevailing in deuces.

Dimitrios Mouchlias had a near double-double of 10 digs and eight kills, while Spyros Chakas had a team-high 13 kills.

For UCSB, Dayne Chalmers had a double-double of 10 kills and digs each, while Nick Amoruso had a match-high 16 kills. Additionally, former Hawaii backup setter Jack Walmer had a match-high 36 assists.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos wrap up their series on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST. It will be the final home match for the Gauchos of the 2023 season.