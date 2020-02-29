No. 1 Hawaii volleyball sweeps Nittaidai ahead of BYU showdown

The No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team beat Nittaidai on Friday night for its second straight exhibition win against the visitors against Japan in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 sweep at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Rado Parapunov led the way with a match-high 13 kills. The Rainbow Warriors are still 14-0, as the two exhibition matches does not count towards their official record.

Brett Sheward had a match-high 25 assists for UH, while Gage Worsley added eight digs.

Next up for Hawaii is a pair of home matches against the only other undefeated team in the country: BYU. The ‘Bows and Cougars (15-0) will play this coming Thursday and Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve for both matches is at 7 p.m.