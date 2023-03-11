In front of a passionate sellout crowd, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team shook off recent disappointment to take down No. 2 UCLA 29-27, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is now 17-1, while UCLA falls to 19-2.

After suffering its first loss of the season to No. 3 Penn State on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors fended off multiple set points to take a marathon first set in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Bruins took a 10-4 lead to begin the second set and never relinquished the lead en route to making the match one set apiece.

Hawaii will remain home to kick off its Big West Conference slate, which begins with a two-match series against No. 4 Long Beach State. The first meeting between the ‘Bows and The Beach begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

