Refusing to look ahead to marquee matchups later this week, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Purdue Fort Wayne 27-25, 25-13, 25-20 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 16-0 for the 2023 season ahead of a matchup against No. 3 Penn State on Friday, followed by No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night. Both matches are set for 7 p.m.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Thursday, Dimitrios Mouchlias had a match-high 14 kills and six digs, while Spyros Chakas had 12 kills. Jakob Thelle had a match-high 32 assists for the ‘Bows to go with his six digs as well.

'A win for one of us a win for all of us' – Stepping in for Cole Hogland who was out with an illness, Kurt Nusterer made his first career start & delivered with four kills and three blocks to represent the 'B-Side' https://t.co/gVBahpXjBa @HawaiiMensVB #GoBows 🗒️@c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/6dZhHKpPeU — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 10, 2023

For Purdue Fort Wayne, Carlos Mercado and Bryce Walker each had nine kills.