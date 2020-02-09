No. 1 Hawaii sweeps No. 4 UC Irvine to win Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 4 UC Irvine 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 to claim the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 12-0 this season and have yet to lose a set at home. Although UC Irvine and UH are both members of the Big West Conference, Saturday’s match did not count towards conference standings.

Colton Cowell was named tournament MVP. Against the Anteaters (7-4), he had 12 kills to go with four digs and an assist. Rado Parapunov was also named to the All-Tournament team, with a team-high 14 kills. Middle blocker Patrick Gasman and libero Gage Worlsey also represented Hawaii on the All-Tournament team.

UC Irvine’s Scott Stadick and Joel Schneidmiller, as well as Concordia Irvine’s Addison Enriques, rounded out the All-Tournament team.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a trip to Northern California for a pair of road matches at No. 13 Stanford. The first one takes place on Friday, Feb. 14. First serve is set for 5 p.m. HST.