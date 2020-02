The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 11 Stanford 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 on Saturday afternoon.

Colton Cowell and Rado Parapunov each had 11 kills to pace the Rainbow Warriors (14-0), while Brett Sheward added 26 assists.

Jaylen Jasper again led Stanford (5-7) with 10 kills.

The Rainbow Warriors will return home for a pair of exhibition matches with Nittaidai from Japan on Feb. 26 and 28.