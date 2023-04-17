After a pair of wins over UC San Diego, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained the No. 1 team in the country according to the newest AVCA Division I-II men’s national collegiate coaches poll released Monday.

Hawaii (26-2) earned 15 first place votes, while UCLA (27-2) earned the other seven.

The Rainbow Warriors finished the Big West Conference slate tied atop the standings with No. 4 Long Beach State at 9-1. However, the ‘Bows won the tiebreaker and will be the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament in Irvine, Calif.

UH will play in the first semifinal at 2 p.m. HST on Friday, where it will face the winner of Thursday’s first round matchup between UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego.

Thursday’s and Friday’s matches will air on Spectrum. Were Hawaii to make it to the finals, first serve would be set for 4:30 p.m. HST on ESPNU.