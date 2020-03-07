No. 1 Hawaii rallies to down No. 2 BYU in five sets

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rallied past No. 2 BYU in a 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-17 reverse sweep on Friday night.
A night after getting swept by the Cougars, it appeared that match two between the teams was headed in that direction after the visitors took a 2-0 lead.
BYU (17-1) set the tone early with a 25-20 win in the first set as a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center crowd was not enough to break the Cougars’ composure.
UH (15-1) jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the second set, but the Cougars went on a late run to close and steal it with a 25-22 set victory, putting the home team in a 2-0 hole.
But the Rainbow Warriors recovered to take the third set, 25-22, and edged the Cougars in the fourth set, 25-23.
In the fifth set, the ‘Bows and Cougars battled in an intense final stanza. UH took a 9-4 lead but fell behind 13-11. The Rainbow Warriors went on a quick 3-0 run to set themselves up for set point, but BYU came right back. Hawaii had
Rado Parapunov set a career high in kills, registering a match-high 30 kills and added 10 digs to get the double-double. Freshman Chaz Galloway, who started in place of the injured Colton Cowell, had 10 kills to spark the ‘Bows.
Four different players had a double-digit amount of kills for BYU, led by Gabi Garcia Fernandez’s 21 kills and three services aces. Punahou alum Wil Stanley added a game-high 57 assists for the Cougars.
The Rainbow Warriors will next head on the road to begin Big West play with a pair of matches against CSUN. The first one is on Friday, March 13 with a first serve set for 4 p.m. HST.