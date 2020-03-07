No. 1 Hawaii rallies to down No. 2 BYU in five sets

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rallied past No. 2 BYU in a 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-17 reverse sweep on Friday night.

Rainbow Warriors freshman @ChazGalloway started the biggest match of his career tonight as Hawaii pulled off the 5-set win over BYU.



Chaz didn't even know he was starting in place of injured Colton Cowell until 5 minutes prior to the match.@c_shimabuku https://t.co/NgxbnjJmWG pic.twitter.com/NrB92hgdkv — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 7, 2020

A night after getting swept by the Cougars, it appeared that match two between the teams was headed in that direction after the visitors took a 2-0 lead.

BYU (17-1) set the tone early with a 25-20 win in the first set as a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center crowd was not enough to break the Cougars’ composure.

Rado Parapunov had a career-high night with 30 kills. #1 Hawaii reverse swept #2 BYU in a packed arena.



Rado put UH on his back with Colton Cowell out to injury and coming off a sweep to BYU the night before.



Gage Worsley's 10 digs helped UH tame BYU.@c_shimabuku pic.twitter.com/n8UsUUuBjm — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 7, 2020

UH (15-1) jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the second set, but the Cougars went on a late run to close and steal it with a 25-22 set victory, putting the home team in a 2-0 hole.

But the Rainbow Warriors recovered to take the third set, 25-22, and edged the Cougars in the fourth set, 25-23.

In the fifth set, the ‘Bows and Cougars battled in an intense final stanza. UH took a 9-4 lead but fell behind 13-11. The Rainbow Warriors went on a quick 3-0 run to set themselves up for set point, but BYU came right back. Hawaii had

Rado Parapunov set a career high in kills, registering a match-high 30 kills and added 10 digs to get the double-double. Freshman Chaz Galloway, who started in place of the injured Colton Cowell, had 10 kills to spark the ‘Bows.

Four different players had a double-digit amount of kills for BYU, led by Gabi Garcia Fernandez’s 21 kills and three services aces. Punahou alum Wil Stanley added a game-high 57 assists for the Cougars.

The Rainbow Warriors will next head on the road to begin Big West play with a pair of matches against CSUN. The first one is on Friday, March 13 with a first serve set for 4 p.m. HST.