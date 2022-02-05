No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball tops No. 14 Stanford

After dropping the first set, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team cruised past No. 14 Stanford 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-2, while the Cardinal drop to 6-3.

Despite a pair of sweeps over Farleigh Dickinson and Queens on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors came out flat in the first set, hitting just .083. The ‘Bows responded with a 7-0 run to begin the second set and hit .667 to even the match at 1-1.

Hawaii ultimately won 3-1 behind sophomore Dimitrios Mouchlias’ career-high 18 kills, which were also a match high, while setter Jakob Thelle added a match-high 38 assists. Additionally, Spyros Chakas had an all-around effort with 13 kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks.

Stanford was led by Will Rottman, who nearly had a double-double with a team-high 15 kills and nine digs.

Despite the high volume of games the ‘Bows have played recently, the team returns to host Long Island for a three-game series, starting on Tuesday. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

