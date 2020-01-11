No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team schools Harvard in Friday night sweep

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Harvard 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 in the second night of the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-0 for the 2020 season and have not lost a set yet, winning all 12 so far.

Harvard (1-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but UH eventually settled in and took the set as Colton Cowell and Rado Parapunov combined for 11 kills.

In the second set, it was UH who jumped out to take a 6-1 lead. The Rainbow Warriors were not under any real danger the rest of the night and completed their fourth straight sweep to start the season.

Cowell finished with a game-high 13 kills, while Parapunov added 12. Setter Jakob Thelle had a game-high 28 assists for Hawaii. Campbell Schoenfeld had a team-high 11 kills for Harvard.

UH closes out play in the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic with a 7 p.m. matchup with Grand Canyon on Saturday.