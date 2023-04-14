In its penultimate home match of the year, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team took down UC San Diego 28-26, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 25-2 overall and 8-1 in Big West play, while UC San Diego dropped to 8-15 and 2-7 in conference matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After suffering multiple shocking losses to the Tritons over the years, the Rainbow Warriors were again given UCSD’s best shot early on Friday, staving off multiple set points in the first before UH prevailed in deuces.

UC San Diego took the third set, but the Rainbow Warriors put the Tritons away promptly in the fourth set.

For Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors had 14 blocks as a team with setter Jakob Thelle accounting for six of them in addition to his 39 assists. Individually, Dimitrios Mouchlias had a team-high 13 kills while Chaz Galloway had 11.

Ryan Ka finished with a match-high 20 kills for UCSD, while Gabriel Dyer had match-highs of 44 assists and 11 digs for a double-double.

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons will meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. for UH’s senior night. A near-sellout crowd is expected to be on hand.