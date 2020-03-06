No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball swept by No. 2 BYU

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team lost its first match of the season to No. 2 BYU in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 sweep at the Stan Sheriff Center.

For the Rainbow Warriors (14-1), it broke a 25-match home winning streak, including its first sweep at home since 2016, which also came to the Cougars.

On Friday night, Gabi Garcia Fernandez was dominant for BYU (17-0), tallying a match-high 13 kills and eight service aces. Punahou alum Wil Stanley added a match-high 29 assists and six digs for the visitors.

No. 2 BYU takes the first set 25-15 over No. 1 #HawaiiMVB pic.twitter.com/vhIX6afMDt — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 6, 2020

No. 1 #HawaiiMVB in serious trouble after dropping the second set 25-17. No. 2 BYU up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/td7j2rkRjV — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 6, 2020

No. 1 #HawaiiMVB falls 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 to No. 2 BYU. A shocker at the Stan. pic.twitter.com/NRgyUWp22a — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 6, 2020

Rado Parapunov led the UH with 10 kills as the ‘Bows hit just .250.

The ‘Bows and Cougars conclude the series at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.