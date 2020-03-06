No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball swept by No. 2 BYU

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team lost its first match of the season to No. 2 BYU in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 sweep at the Stan Sheriff Center.
For the Rainbow Warriors (14-1), it broke a 25-match home winning streak, including its first sweep at home since 2016, which also came to the Cougars.
On Friday night, Gabi Garcia Fernandez was dominant for BYU (17-0), tallying a match-high 13 kills and eight service aces. Punahou alum Wil Stanley added a match-high 29 assists and six digs for the visitors.
Rado Parapunov led the UH with 10 kills as the ‘Bows hit just .250.
The ‘Bows and Cougars conclude the series at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.