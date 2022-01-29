No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball swept at No. 15 Ball State

Down four impact players, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team fell at No. 15 Ball State 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon in Muncie, Ind.

The Rainbow Warriors were without starting setter Jakob Thelle and starting middle blocker Guilherme Voss, as well as starting outside hitter Chaz Galloway and key backup Filip Humler. Thelle and Voss were out due to COVID-19 protocols, while Humler and Galloway were out due to injury.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii drops to 4-1 overall for the 2022 season, while Ball State improves to 4-0.

As for the players that were able to suit up for UH on Saturday, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Spyros Chakas and Kana’i Akana each tied for a team-high three kills.

For the Cardinals, Kaleb Jenness had a match-high 19 kills.

Saturday was UH’s first nonconference loss since 2018 and first loss to a team outside of the Big West or MPSF since 2013.

The ‘Bows and Cardinals will meet again on Monday at 2 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.