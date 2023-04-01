For the second straight night, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept UC Santa Barbara, but not before being pushed in the third set.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 22-2 overall and 5-1 in Big West Conference play with a 25-19, 25-21, 29-27 sweep over the Gauchos on Saturday. UCSB, meanwhile, drops to 5-15 overall and 1-6 in conference matches.

Hawaii hit .418 as a team on Saturday as Dimitrios Mouchlias had a match-high 14 kills with five digs, while Chaz Galloway added 12 kills on .526 hitting on just two errors. Meanwhile, Guilherme Voss amassed seven kills on nine swings.

For UC Santa Barbara, Punahou alumnus Ryan Wilcox had 12 kills on 20 swings with seven digs.

Next up for Hawaii is a home series against No. 5 UC Irvine, starting on Friday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.