On a night where there was much to celebrate, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Pepperdine 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improved to 15-0, while Pepperdine dropped to 10-8.

On Friday, Spyros Chakas had a match-high 15 kills for the Rainbow Warriors, while star setter Jakob Thelle had 34 assists and five digs.

Pepperdine star player Jaylen Jasper, the son of former Hawaii football player Ivin Jasper and women’s basketball player Donna Joe Jasper (nee Gondringer), had a team-high 11 kills for the Waves.

After the match, the Rainbow Warriors received their 2022 NCAA championship rings in a ceremony.

Hawaii will remain home for the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational, beginning with Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday at 7 p.m.