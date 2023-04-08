As it attempts to ramp up towards a potential third consecutive national championship, the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team appears to be peaking at the right time, sweeping No. 5 UC Irvine 26-24, 25-20, 25- on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 24-2 overall and 7-1 in Big West Conference matches, extending their winning streak to seven. Meanwhile UC Irvine, which entered the weekend with an unbeaten conference record, exits 16-8 and 6-2 in Big West play. The ‘Bows are now tied with Long Beach State atop the Big West standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After prevailing in four sets over the Anteaters on Friday night, the Rainbow Warriors found themselves down 23-21 and 24-23 in the first set before stealing a 1-0 advantage on a 3-0 run.

The ‘Bows carried that momentum over to sets 2 and 3, where the two-time defending national champions were in sync and behind a crowd of 7,748, proved to be too much for the Anteaters.

Hawaii star setter Jakob Thelle made his presence felt in a bevy of ways, registering a team-high 36 assists with three kills, an ace, a dig, and three blocks. Dimitrios Mouchlias had a team-high 12 kills for Hawaii, the only ‘Bow to reach double digits.

For UC Irvine, Francesco Sani had a match-high 15 kills while Joe Karlous had a match-high 38 assists.

Next week, the Rainbow Warriors will host their final homestand of the season, a two-match set against UC San Diego, beginning on Friday at 7 p.m.