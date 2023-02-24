The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team concluded its series against Long Island with a 25-18, 25-13, 25- sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improves to 13-0 for the 2023 season, while LIU drops to 6-6.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Friday, Spyros Chakas had a match-high 10 kills for Hawaii, the only player to reach double digits. Meanwhile, Brett Sheward had 36 assists and nine digs in place of star setter Jakob Thelle, who was held out for the second straight week.

For LIU, Livan Moreno had a team-high six kills.

Hawaii will remain home to face No. 7 Pepperdine (10-6). The first matchup between the Rainbow Warriors and Waves takes place on Wednesday at 7 p.m.