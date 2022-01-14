No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Edward Waters

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Edward Waters 25-11, 25-7, 25-10 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

In improving to 3-0, the Rainbow Warriors made quick work of the Tigers, who were playing their first official match as a collegiate volleyball program.

Edward Waters’ Kaelen Ingram led all players with a match-high seven kills as the ‘Bows had 15 players in total see action.

Spyros Chakas and Punahou alum Kana’i Akana each had six kills for Hawaii, while defending Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week Jakob Thelle had a match-high 20 kills.

The ‘Bows and Tigers will close out their two-game series on Sunday at 5 p.m.