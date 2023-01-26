The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Belmont Abbey 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 on Thursday afternoon in Belmont, N.C.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-0 for the 2023 season behind a balanced effort on offense. Spyros Chakas was kept out of the game due to precautionary reasons, as was setter Jakob Thelle, who didn’t make the trip.

Dimitrios Mouchlias had a team-high eight kills on Thursday, while Austin Buchanan made his second straight start and had 31 assists.

For Belmont Abbey, Matteo Miselli had a match-high 12 kills.

Hawaii closes out its road trip on Saturday with a 2:30 HST match at Barton.