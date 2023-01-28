Using a bevy of backups, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept Barton 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 in Wilson, N.C. on Saturday afternoon to complete its North Carolina road trip.

Hawaii’s 2023 season remains unblemished at 7-0 after Saturday’s match.

Even without five regular starters, the ‘Bows had no trouble sweeping past the Bulldogs. Punahou alumnus Alakai Todd had a match-high 13 kills. Meanwhile, in his first career start, libero and Farrington alum ‘Eleu Choy had six digs and four assists.

Thomas Fanic had a team-high eight kills for Barton, which struggled with UH’s athleticism and hit .023.

Hawaii has a bye week before heading back on the road to face No. 7 Stanford on Feb. 10-11.