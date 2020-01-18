No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball remains undefeated with four-set win at No. 5 Lewis

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained undefeated with a 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23 victory over No. 5 Lewis is Romeoville, Ill. on Friday.

It was the first road match for the Rainbow Warriors (6-0) this season. UH dropping the first set also snapped a streak of 15 straight set victories to start the season.

Hawaii was without starting outside hitter Colton Cowell for the second straight match as he remains sidelined with a calf injury. Rado Parapunov had a double double of 10 kills and a game-high 22 kills to take down the pesky Flyers (3-2). Ryan Coenen had 12 kills to lead Lewis, the same program that Hawaii took down in four sets in the 2019 NCAA national semifinals.

UH now heads about an hour north to face No. 12 Loyola Chicago on Saturday. First serve is set for 3 p.m. HST, and the match will also be televised on ESPN3.